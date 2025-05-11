Luis Torrens Injury: Suffers groin injury

Torrens exited Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs in the sixth inning after being struck in the groin area by a foul ball, John Sparaco of SI.com reports.

Torrens went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI before suffering the injury on an errant foul tip while he was behind the plate in the top of the sixth inning. Francisco Alvarez came off the bench to replace Torrens, who can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Pirates.