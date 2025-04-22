Luis Torrens News: Brings home two runs Tuesday

Torrens went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Torrens gave the Mets a four-run lead in the seventh inning, when he smacked an 86 mph sweeper from Tanner Banks to left field for a single that brought home Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos. Tuesday marked Torrens' third multi-hit game of 2025, and he's slashing .228/.267/.386 with two runs scored, one home run and eight RBI in 60 plate appearances this season.