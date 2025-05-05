Luis Urias News: Racks up three hits

Urias went 3-for-4 in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Urias provided some steady hitting from the No. 9 spot, though all three hits were singles and he wasn't directly involved in any scoring plays. Since April 20, he's been a regular in the Athletics' lineup, and he's gone 14-for-48 (.292) in that span. That has him up to a .272 batting average on the year to go with an .871 OPS, five home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases. Urias is holding down a starting role at second base, and with Zack Gelof (wrist/ribs) pausing his rehab assignment Monday, Urias should get a longer look in the lineup.