Luis Urias News: Swats walk-off homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Urias went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning victory against the White Sox.

Urias drew his seventh consecutive start at second base, making the most of it by ending the game with his fourth homer of the season. The 27-year-old has heated up since taking over the keystone April 20, batting .304 (7-for-23) with three homers, four runs scored and RBI apiece. Overall, Urias is now slashing .275/.348/.575 across 47 plate appearances in his first season with the Athletics.

