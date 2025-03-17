Fantasy Baseball
Luis Vazquez headshot

Luis Vazquez Injury: Removed after hit-by-pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Vazquez was lifted from Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vazquez immediately went to the ground in pain after being struck by a wayward Luis Guerrero offering and eventually walked off the field. He could be sent for testing on the elbow to see if he suffered any fractures.

Luis Vazquez
Baltimore Orioles
