Luis Vazquez Injury: Removed after hit-by-pitch
Vazquez was lifted from Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Vazquez immediately went to the ground in pain after being struck by a wayward Luis Guerrero offering and eventually walked off the field. He could be sent for testing on the elbow to see if he suffered any fractures.
