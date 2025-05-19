Luisangel Acuna News: Stuck in short side of platoon

Acuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Acuna had started in three of the Mets' last four games, but all three starts came against southpaws. He finds himself on the bench for a third straight matchup with a righty (Hunter Dobbins) and looks like he'll be relegated to the short side of a platoon at second base with Jeff McNeil.