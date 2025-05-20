Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Holman headshot

Luke Holman Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Single-A Daytona placed Holman on its 7-day injured list April 17 due to an unspecified injury.

Before being shut down, the 22-year-old righty breezed through his first two starts of the season, striking out 10 over nine innings while allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks. The Reds haven't offered word on the nature of his injury, nor has a timeline for Holman's return been provided.

Luke Holman
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now