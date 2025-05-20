Luke Holman Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Single-A Daytona placed Holman on its 7-day injured list April 17 due to an unspecified injury.

Before being shut down, the 22-year-old righty breezed through his first two starts of the season, striking out 10 over nine innings while allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks. The Reds haven't offered word on the nature of his injury, nor has a timeline for Holman's return been provided.