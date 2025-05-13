Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Jackson headshot

Luke Jackson Injury: Hand still swollen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 2:47pm

Jackson's hand is still swollen Tuesday but he's optimistic he'll be able to avoid the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jackson reportedly has a decent amount of strength and is squeezing a stress ball after getting hit on the hand by a comebacker Monday. Jacob Webb got the save after Jackson exited, but Chris Martin or Robert Garcia could also be options to get saves while Jackson is unavailable.

Luke Jackson
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now