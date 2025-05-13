Luke Jackson Injury: Hand still swollen
Jackson's hand is still swollen Tuesday but he's optimistic he'll be able to avoid the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jackson reportedly has a decent amount of strength and is squeezing a stress ball after getting hit on the hand by a comebacker Monday. Jacob Webb got the save after Jackson exited, but Chris Martin or Robert Garcia could also be options to get saves while Jackson is unavailable.
