Luke Jackson Injury: X-rays on hand return negative

Manager Bruce Bochy said after Monday's 2-1 win over the Rockies that X-rays on Jackson's right hand came back negative, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy noted that Jackson was dealing with some swelling on his hand after the lone batter he faced (Ryan McMahon) hit a line drive right back at him. The skipper suggested that a trip to the injured list could be on the table for Jackson, but the club will wait and see how the right-hander recovers before a decision is made on that front. After McMahon reached on an infield single and Jackson was pulled from the game, Jacob Webb stepped in for the save chance. Webb induced a groundout and then loaded the bases by giving up a single and issuing a walk before he generated another groundball for a game-ending double play.