Luke Jackson News: Retakes mound Sunday

Jackson (hand) issued a walk and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

After battling a swollen hand throughout the week after being hit by a comebacker May 12 against the Rockies, Jackson returned to the mound Sunday in a non-save situation. The right-hander didn't appear to have any lingering issues as he threw 10 of 15 pitches for strikes, and his average fastball velocity of 93.6 mph was only marginally lower than his season average. Shawn Armstrong picked up a pair of saves in his absence, but Jackson should reclaim primary closing duties now that he's healthy.