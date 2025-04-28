Fantasy Baseball
Luke Jackson

Luke Jackson News: Stuck with loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Jackson (0-3) took the loss in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to the Giants, allowing an unearned run on one hit while failing to record an out.

Jackson entered in the ninth trying to preserve a 2-2 tie and send the game to extra innings. His outing lasted one pitch after Heliot Ramos reached on an infield single and then turned it into an inside-the-park-homerun after two throwing errors by the Rangers. It was the second loss for Jackson in his last three appearances, and he'll aim to bounce back with more successful outings during the Rangers' seven-game week.

