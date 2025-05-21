Luke Jackson News: Yields walk-off homer in blown save

Jackson (0-4) blew the save in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat to the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning.

Jackson gave up a walk-off home run to Jasson Dominguez, taking his second blown save of the season. The veteran right-hander has worked as Texas' primary closer to open the campaign, but his 5.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 14.2 innings likely loosens his grip on the gig and leaves the door open the door for the likes of Shawn Armstrong, Robert Garcia and Jacob Webb to see additional save chances in the future. Jackson missed some time with a swollen hand recently, and he's yielded six runs across his last 5.2 innings.