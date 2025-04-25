Fantasy Baseball
Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Keaschall was removed from Friday's game against the Angels after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Keaschall took a pitch off his hand/wrist in the first inning, and although he ran for himself after getting plunked, he didn't come out of the dugout for his next at-bat. The Twins should provide an update on the 22-year-old once they take a closer look at him, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
