Luke Keaschall Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Twins transferred Keaschall (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The 22-year-old was given a recovery timeline of two months after being diagnosed with a fractured right forearm in late April, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect when he'll be ready to return. Keaschall went 7-for-19 with three doubles and five steals in his first seven big-league games prior to the injury.