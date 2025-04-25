Luke Keaschall Injury: Suffers broken arm

Keaschall suffered a fractured right forearm after getting hit by a pitch in Friday's game against the Angels, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Keaschall was taken out of the game in the third inning after taking a pitch off his arm in the first, and it now appears he'll miss at least several weeks as a result of the incident. The Twins are also navigating injuries to Willi Castro (oblique) and Royce Lewis (hamstring), so they may turn to their farm system for help filling the latest gap in their infield.