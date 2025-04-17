Luke Keaschall News: Bound for big leagues

The Twins plan to select Keaschall's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

With the Twins currently dealing with injuries to Royce Lewis (hamstring), Willi Castro (oblique) and Carlos Correa (wrist), the team will call upon Keaschall to provide a healthy body capable of playing in the infield. The 22-year-old prospect has only started at second base (and DH) in the minors this year, though he also has a bit of experience at first and in center field. He owns a .727 OPS with five RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases through 14 Triple-A contests this year and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.