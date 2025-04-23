Luke Keaschall News: Logs another two steals Wednesday

Keaschall went 1-for-3 with one walk, one run scored and two steals in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Keaschall got on base in the third and seventh inning, and in both frames he showed off his speed by stealing second base. He's up to five stolen bases, which is tied for most through the first five games of a major-league career since 1901, per MLB. Keaschall has gone 6-for-17 with four walks, four runs scored and two RBI to start his major-league career.