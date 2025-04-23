Fantasy Baseball
Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Swipes two bags Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Keaschall went 1-for-2 with two walks, two steals and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Keaschall notched a hit for the fourth straight game since his promotion and ran wild with two stolen bases. He's the first player in Twins history to steal three-plus bases in their first four career games. Keaschall had 23 steals in the minors last year and is already up to seven steals between the minors and majors this season in just 75 plate appearances.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
