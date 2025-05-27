Luke Raley Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
The Mariners are targeting next week for Raley (oblique) to begin a rehab assignment, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Raley landed on the 10-day injured list April 30 due to a right oblique strain. He's been ramping up his baseball activities and is close to being cleared to start a rehab assignment. Raley was slashing .206/.345/.324 with two steals, two home runs and eight RBI over 84 plate appearances prior to his injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now