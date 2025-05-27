Fantasy Baseball
Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 3:21pm

The Mariners are targeting next week for Raley (oblique) to begin a rehab assignment, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raley landed on the 10-day injured list April 30 due to a right oblique strain. He's been ramping up his baseball activities and is close to being cleared to start a rehab assignment. Raley was slashing .206/.345/.324 with two steals, two home runs and eight RBI over 84 plate appearances prior to his injury.

