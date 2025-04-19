Luke Weaver News: Notches second save

Weaver earned a save against Tampa Bay on Friday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

It was a bit curious that manager Aaron Boone went to Weaver and not Devin Williams with the Yankees holding a one-run lead in the ninth inning, though Williams had worked the day before and on three of the previous four days. Weaver proved more than capable of nailing things down, as he threw 12 of 15 pitches for strikes en route to a clean frame and his second save of the year. After some struggles early this season, Williams has rebounded to toss four consecutive scoreless outings, so he remains the Yankees' clear top closer. However, Weaver has shined so far this season with 10 scoreless frames and an 11:5 K:BB over eight outings, and he's clearly the top option for ninth-inning opportunities when Williams is unavailable.