Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Weaver headshot

Luke Weaver News: Taking over closer role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 8:54am

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Weaver will "get a lot" of the Yankees' save chances moving forward with Devin Williams being removed from the closer role, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Williams' disastrous start to the campaign culminated in allowing three runs Friday for his first blown save of the season, bringing his ERA to 11.25 and prompting the Yankees to make a change. Weaver was dominant in the closer role late last year and will now reclaim the job, at least until Williams is back on track. Weaver has carried that dominance into 2025 with a 0.62 ERA and 13:5 K:BB across 13 scoreless innings.

Luke Weaver
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now