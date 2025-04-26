Lyon Richardson News: Joining big club

The Reds recalled Richardson from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

With Ian Gibaut (shoulder) bound for the injured list, Richardson will come up from Triple-A to help bolster Cincinnati's bullpen depth. The 25-year-old righty owns a 4.15 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 13 innings at Louisville this season, but he'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations, given his career 9.35 ERA in the majors.