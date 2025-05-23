MacKenzie Gore Injury: Battling leg tightness
Gore exited Friday's game in the seventh inning due to left leg tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore stayed in the game after getting hit in the leg by a comebacker during the second inning, but it seemed to bother him a bit more by the seventh. The Nationals aren't too concerned about the left-hander's availability going forward, so it sounds like he should be in good shape to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Thursday in Seattle.
