MacKenzie Gore Injury: Exits early with injury

Gore was removed from his start Friday against the Giants with an apparent injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gore grimaced after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of Friday's contest, causing him to leave the game early after throwing six innings of shutout ball. It's not immediately apparent what kind of injury the 26-year-old southpaw is dealing with, but the Nationals' training staff will take a closer look at him and report their findings in the near future.