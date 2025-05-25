MacKenzie Gore News: Cleared to start Thursday

Gore (leg) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mariners, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The left-hander exited his most recent start Friday against the Giants due to tightness in his left leg, but the injury won't stop him from making his next turn through the rotation. Gore has a 3.47 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 93:21 K:BB across 62.1 innings this season, with his 36.2 percent strikeout rate representing an increase of more than 11 percentage points from his first three MLB campaigns.