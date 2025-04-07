MacKenzie Gore News: Fans seven in victory

Gore (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Gore stifled the star-studded Dodgers, generating an impressive 15 whiffs in this 100-pitch outing. The only blemish on the Washington left-hander's outing was a two-run homer yielded to Shohei Ohtani in the third inning. Gore has opened his season on an impressive run, pitching to a 2.65 ERA, supported by a 2.38 FIP, with 25:3 K:BB across 17 innings. The 26-year-old currently lines up to make his next start at Miami this weekend.