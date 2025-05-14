Fantasy Baseball
Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia News: Gets back on track with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Houston.

It was the 14th multi-hit effort of the season by Garcia, who tallied multiple extra-base hits Wednesday for just the second time this year. The utility man had gone just 1-for-20 in his last five outings, so it was a strong bounce-back performance as well. Garcia is still trending up overall, as he's batting .323 with three homers, five doubles, nine RBI and seven stolen bases over his last 65 at-bats.

