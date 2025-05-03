Fantasy Baseball
Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Belts solo shot Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Machado went 1-for-3 with one walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Machado tied things up at 1-1 in the seventh inning, when he took Bailey Falter deep to left field for a 391-foot solo homer. Machado has recorded at least 28 home runs in each of his last four seasons, but he has only three homers through 131 plate appearances this season and is slashing .280/.344/.441 with six stolen bases, 20 runs scored and 14 RBI.

