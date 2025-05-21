Manny Machado News: Bounces back with two hits

Machado went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 14-0 loss to Toronto.

It was a solid bounce-back effort by Machado, who smacked his 15th double of the year after going 0-for-15 in his prior four games. The All-Star third baseman is still batting a torrid .377 with one home run, five doubles, seven RBI and 14 runs scored over 61 at-bats in May. Machado also has eight multi-hit games this month alone.