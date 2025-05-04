Manuel Rodriguez News: Looking dominant to start season

Rodriguez walked two with no strikeouts while allowing no hits across a scoreless seventh inning Sunday against the Yankees.

It wasn't Rodriguez's sharpest outing, but he has now gone six straight appearances without allowing a run and hasn't allowed an earned run in 12 of his 15 outings for the season. He's a key setup man in the Rays' bullpen -- he has six holds -- but is unlikely to see many save chances, particularly while Pete Fairbanks is healthy.