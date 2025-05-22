Marcell Ozuna News: Goes yard, reaches four times
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two total RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Washington.
Ozuna went back-to-back with Matt Olson in the first inning. This was Ozuna's third homer in the last four games, a span in which he's 7-for-15 (.467) with six RBI and a 4:4 BB:K. The designated hitter struggled for power in late April and early May, but he seems to have bounced back. He's now batting. 278 with a .913 OPS, nine homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases across 46 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now