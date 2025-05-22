Marcell Ozuna News: Goes yard, reaches four times

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two total RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Washington.

Ozuna went back-to-back with Matt Olson in the first inning. This was Ozuna's third homer in the last four games, a span in which he's 7-for-15 (.467) with six RBI and a 4:4 BB:K. The designated hitter struggled for power in late April and early May, but he seems to have bounced back. He's now batting. 278 with a .913 OPS, nine homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases across 46 contests.