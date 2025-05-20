Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Getting starts at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 5:55am

Mayer started at the second base twice in the last three games for Triple-A Worcester.

Mayer has moved around the infield for the WooSox but has mostly defended at shortstop -- he's made seven starts at second, four at third and 39 at short. That he's made two starts in the last three games is noteworthy, because the Red Sox recently began giving Kristian Campbell practice reps at first base. If Campbell adapts to the entirely unfamiliar position, he could serve as the team's primary fill-in for the injured Triston Casas (knee), which would open up second base. That could be for Mayer or David Hamilton.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now