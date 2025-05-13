Marcelo Mayer News: Looking like Boston's best option

Mayer is slashing .269/.333/.478 with seven home runs, one steal and a 19.3 percent strikeout rate in 34 games for Triple-A Worcester.

Perhaps more notable than Mayer's start to the season is the fact that Trevor Story was benched Tuesday amid a deep slump and David Hamilton, who has a 25 wRC+ in 20 games, got the start at shortstop in Story's place. It seems like things are aligning for Mayer to get a shot in the majors sooner than later.