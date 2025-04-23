Marcus Semien News: Dropped to fifth in order

Semien was dropped from leadoff to fifth in the order for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in an 8-5 win.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy enacted lineup and order changes in hopes of shaking the team out of an offensive malaise. That appeared to work for Semien, who entered the night batting .141 with an OPOS+ of 20. Josh Smith took over at leadoff. The changes came against a right-hander, and it's unclear if Bochy will continue this practice against lefties. That will be determined Wednesday, when the Athletics are scheduled to throw left-hander JP Sears.