Marcus Semien News: Logs three hits in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Athletics.

Semien, who hit safely for a fourth straight game, was one of three Texas batters to log three hits, as the team's struggling offense busted out Tuesday. Since dropping to the fifth spot in the batting order, Semien is 8-for-29 (.276) with a home run, seven RBI and three runs scored. That's a positive sign for the second baseman, who has a career-low .493 OPS through 29 games.