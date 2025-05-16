Marcus Semien News: Up-and-down season continues

Semien went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 1-0 win over Houston.

Semien appeared to be coming out of a season-opening funk when he was dropped mid-April from leadoff to fifth in the order, but any initial success was fleeting. He posted a .271 average and .702 OPS over 14 games immediately after the change but recently is 4-for-33 (.121) with a .407 OPS across the last nine contests.