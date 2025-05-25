Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Stroman headshot

Marcus Stroman Injury: Slated for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Stroman (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Stroman has struggled to overcome soreness in his left knee, but tests have shown no structural damage, and he threw a side session May 24. Should the right-hander get through Tuesday's bullpen without a setback, he could be in line for a return to the Yankees in the first half of June. It's unclear if Stroman would immediately return to the rotation, however, as both Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough have been pitching well, while JT Brubaker (ribs) recently began a rehab assignment and Luis Gil (lat) is approaching a return to the mound as well.

Marcus Stroman
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now