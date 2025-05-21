Mark Leiter News: Notches sixth hold

Leiter retired all four batters he faced, striking out two, against Texas on Tuesday to earn a hold.

Leiter relieved starter Will Warren with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning and struck out Joc Pederson to escape the jam. The righty reliever returned for the seventh and retired the side in order. Leiter has not allowed a run in six straight outings, though this was his first hold during that span. He's been an important piece in New York's bullpen this season with a 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB over 19.2 frames across 22 games while notching six holds and a save.