Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos News: Goes yard for first time in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

It was a much-needed first homer of the year for Vientos, who took Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante yard to open the scoring Thursday in the second inning. Vientos is slashing a dismal .152/.253/.258 with four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored through 66 at-bats (18 games), but fantasy managers should try to stay patient with the slugging corner infielder. As long as Vientos is hitting in the heart of New York's star-studded lineup, he should see plenty of RBI opportunities going forward.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now