MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, May 30

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, May 30

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 30, 2025
This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

Here's how each

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather delays expected.

Even with a large 12-game slate, we only have one started priced over $10k, and my preference is to dip down to exactly $9,000 with David Peterson. The matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field speaks for itself, and Peterson has a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts over the last two seasons. We expect him to be the chalkiest pitcher in GPPs on roughly a quarter of teams.

We've also highlighted Chris Bassitt, Grant Holmes and Luis L. Ortiz in our optimizer. Ortiz checks in as the top point-per-dollar pitcher, as he gets a whopping $2,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, Bassitt has held opponents to less than two runs in over half of his starts and the Athletics haven't been nearly as good away from their new ballpark. Bryan Woo, Nick Pivetta and Framber Valdez also rank well in a variety of metrics, giving DFS players a number of good options to choose from. Note that I didn't include Kyle Harrison or Zebby Matthews' stats in the table below due to their limited sample size. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Bryan Woo13511
Nick Pivetta2516
David Peterson39102
Framber Valdez48710
Chris Bassitt56617
Grant Holmes62284
Max Fried72415
Luis L. Ortiz81331
Matthew Liberatore91127
Merrill Kelly107916
Kyle Harrison11N/AN/A14
Seth Lugo1218163
Zebby Matthews13N/AN/A5
Tony Gonsolin141529
Jose Soriano15111913
Ryan Pepiot16141419
Casey Mize17121122
Lucas Giolito18211512
Jeffrey Springs19201723
Mitch Keller2041324
Jack Leiter21161818
Jake Irvin22162121
Kyle Freeland23102020
Cal Quantrill2419228

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Diamondbacks6.215High
Mets6.214High
Braves5.98High
Blue Jays5.813High
Giants5.321High
Guardians5.122Medium
Padres5.012Medium
Yankees5.06High
Cardinals4.81Low
Tigers4.72High
Astros4.67Medium
Dodgers4.55Medium
Royals4.211Medium
Mariners4.120Medium
Rangers4.024Low
Red Sox4.03High
Angels3.823Low
Athletics3.510Medium
Marlins3.54Medium
Rays3.39Low
Twins3.216Low
Nationals3.217Low
Pirates2.818Low
Rockies2.219Low

My primary team stack targets

Blue Jays vs. LHP Springs (4.64 FIP, 18.8 K%). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero, Ernie Clement, Bo Bichette, George Springer

Mets vs. LHP Freeland (5.86 ERA, 1.68 WHIP). Key pieces: Mark Vientos, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto

Red Sox vs. RHP Holmes (4.85 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Marcelo Mayer, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Wilyer Abreu

Tigers vs. Seth Lugo (4.51 FIP, 18.9 K%). Key pieces: Colt Keith, Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez, Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

