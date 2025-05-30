This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather delays expected.

Even with a large 12-game slate, we only have one started priced over $10k, and my preference is to dip down to exactly $9,000 with David Peterson. The matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field speaks for itself, and Peterson has a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts over the last two seasons. We expect him to be the chalkiest pitcher in GPPs on roughly a quarter of teams.

We've also highlighted Chris Bassitt, Grant Holmes and Luis L. Ortiz in our optimizer. Ortiz checks in as the top point-per-dollar pitcher, as he gets a whopping $2,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, Bassitt has held opponents to less than two runs in over half of his starts and the Athletics haven't been nearly as good away from their new ballpark. Bryan Woo, Nick Pivetta and Framber Valdez also rank well in a variety of metrics, giving DFS players a number of good options to choose from. Note that I didn't include Kyle Harrison or Zebby Matthews' stats in the table below due to their limited sample size.

Here's how each