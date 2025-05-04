Mark Vientos News: On bench for Game 1

Vientos is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Vientos started the previous 10 games at the hot corner and will sit for Sunday's matinee after posting an .814 OPS during that span. Luisangel Acuna will receive a look at third base while Jeff McNeil mans the keystone and Jose Azocar starts in center field.