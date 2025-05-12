Mark Vientos News: Slugs fifth homer
Vientos went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Getting the start at third base against Matthew Boyd, Vientos took the southpaw deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning. Brett Baty has started the last three games at the hot corner against right-handed pitching, but Vientos should see more action at DH in those matchups if he keeps hitting. Since returning from a minor groin injury April 22, the 25-year-old is slashing .313/.366/.500 over his last 17 games with three of his five homers and 11 of his 17 RBI on the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now