Mark Vientos News: Slugs fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Vientos went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Getting the start at third base against Matthew Boyd, Vientos took the southpaw deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning. Brett Baty has started the last three games at the hot corner against right-handed pitching, but Vientos should see more action at DH in those matchups if he keeps hitting. Since returning from a minor groin injury April 22, the 25-year-old is slashing .313/.366/.500 over his last 17 games with three of his five homers and 11 of his 17 RBI on the year.

