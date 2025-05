Vientos went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The third baseman took Corbin Burnes deep in the third inning. Vientos caught fire in the second half of April -- all four of his homers on the season have come in his last 11 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .310/.362/.667 with nine runs and 11 RBI.