Martin Perez News: Spins six no-hit innings
Perez (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing three walks across six hitless and scoreless innings while striking out nine.
Perez had a strong spring training with a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings, and that momentum carried into Monday's AL Central showdown. He retired 11 straight to begin the game, and after escaping a bit of trouble in the fourth inning, he finished his day striking out five of the last six batters he faced. Perez generated 11 whiffs and logged 14 first-pitch strikes to get the Minnesota hitters behind in the count. Perez is in line to start this upcoming weekend on the road against the Tigers.
