Masataka Yoshida Injury: Restarts throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Yoshida (shoulder) has resumed his throwing program and began playing catch at 60 feet, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Dating back to spring training, Yoshida hasn't had much of an issue swinging the bat while he works his back from October surgery on his right shoulder, but he's struggled to make much progress with his throwing. He seems to have responded well to a cortisone shot he received in the shoulder May 4, but Yoshida will still need to increase his throwing distance and will need to throw at full velocity prior to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. With Rafael Devers seemingly locked in as the Red Sox's full-time designated hitter, Yoshida will need to prove that he can play the corner outfield before Boston activates him from the 10-day injured list. The Red Sox don't appear to be considering Yoshida as an option at first base, where the team has a major hole in the lineup after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

