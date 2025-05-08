Mason Denaburg News: Switching from baseball to football
Denaburg announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday and will pursue a career in football, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Denaburg plans to enroll at the University of Central Florida for the fall semester. A first-round pick by the Nationals in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Denaburg's baseball career was sabotaged by numerous injuries. The 25-year-old committed to play baseball and football at the University of Florida out of high school before deciding to sign with the Nationals.
Mason Denaburg
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now