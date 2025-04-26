Mason Fluharty News: Collects first big-league win

Fluharty (1-0) picked up his first career win Friday in a victory over the Yankees, giving up one run on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

It wasn't a clean outing, but after letting New York take a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning on an Austin Wells sacrifice fly, Fluharty got bailed out in the top of the ninth by a three-run surge from the Toronto offense. The 23-year-old lefty has been mostly effective since making his MLB debut at the beginning of April, posting a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in 8.2 innings.