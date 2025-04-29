Mason McCoy Injury: Lands on injured list

The Padres placed McCoy on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained finger on his left hand.

McCoy is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A on April 21, and he'll now need to wait at least 10 days before getting another chance to record his first big-league hit of the season. Luis Arraez (concussion) will return from the injured list Tuesday to make up for the loss of McCoy in San Diego's infield.