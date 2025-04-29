Fantasy Baseball
Mason McCoy Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

The Padres placed McCoy on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained finger on his left hand.

McCoy is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A on April 21, and he'll now need to wait at least 10 days before getting another chance to record his first big-league hit of the season. Luis Arraez (concussion) will return from the injured list Tuesday to make up for the loss of McCoy in San Diego's infield.

Mason McCoy
San Diego Padres
