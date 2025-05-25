Mason Miller News: Notches 12th save

Miller picked up the save Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing one hit with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

It was a get-right game for Miller, who had allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over his last six appearances and blew his last save opportunity. He gave up an infield single with two outs to Alec Bohm, but Bohm's pinch runner Johan Rojas got caught stealing to end the game. Miller owns a 5.79 ERA in 18.2 innings this season and has already blown two saves after blowing just three of his 31 save chances in 2024.