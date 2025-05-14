Mason Montgomery News: Picks up first save

Montgomery retired the only batter he faced to pick up the save in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Montgomery entered with two outs in the ninth to face Daulton Varsho and got him to fly out to end the game. Pete Fairbanks began the inning and gave up two runs, which allowed Montgomery to earn the first save of his career. He's now had six consecutive scoreless outings and hasn't allowed a hit over that span.